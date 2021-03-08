Jio Haptik Technologies in pact with US-based Zendesk

Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has signed a strategic collaboration with US-based customer service platform Zendesk to use the latter’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for customer support.

With this, Haptik can act as the frontline of customer service to automate answering routine queries and improve first-response time for businesses that use Zendesk. Haptik’s integration with Zendesk will help businesses unlock the power of their existing business systems to deliver a unified and AI-first user experience, it said in a release.

Connected experiences

“Working with Zendesk gives us the opportunity to power thousands of organisations around the world with AI-driven connected experiences. Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution including advanced Natural Language Understanding (NLU) capabilities and ready-to-use industry-specific Smart Skills trained on 3 billion interactions,” said Swapan Rajdev, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Haptik said.

“In addition to ticketing and live chat, we are also excited to integrate with Sunshine Conversations, the future of all conversational experiences within Zendesk,” he added.