Info-tech

Jio Haptik Technologies in pact with US-based Zendesk

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 08, 2021

To use the latter’s Artificial Intelligence platform for customer support

Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, has signed a strategic collaboration with US-based customer service platform Zendesk to use the latter’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for customer support.

With this, Haptik can act as the frontline of customer service to automate answering routine queries and improve first-response time for businesses that use Zendesk. Haptik’s integration with Zendesk will help businesses unlock the power of their existing business systems to deliver a unified and AI-first user experience, it said in a release.

Start small and start right is the key to enterprise AI success

Connected experiences

“Working with Zendesk gives us the opportunity to power thousands of organisations around the world with AI-driven connected experiences. Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution including advanced Natural Language Understanding (NLU) capabilities and ready-to-use industry-specific Smart Skills trained on 3 billion interactions,” said Swapan Rajdev, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder at Haptik said.

How India can become a powerhouse in Artificial Intelligence

“In addition to ticketing and live chat, we are also excited to integrate with Sunshine Conversations, the future of all conversational experiences within Zendesk,” he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 08, 2021
software
artificial intelligence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.