Jio's ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later’ top up data plan: Here’s all you need to know

Jio has introduced a new data loan facility that will allow prepaid users to top up their data plan and pay later for the same.

Jio’s new emergency data loan facility is meant to provide users with the flexibility of ‘Recharge Now and Pay Later’ functionality when they run out of their high-speed daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately.

With this new facility, Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to five emergency data loan packs of 1GB each. Each data pack is valued at ₹ 11.

The facility is especially useful for users who run out of data and are not in a position to instantly purchase a data top-up due to various reasons.

Users will be required to have an active base plan to opt for the data loan facility. The data loan pack will be valid till the base plan validity. So users will be able to use the additional data till the validity date for their base plan.

How to avail

In order to activate the additional data pack on loan, users will have to do so through their My Jio app.

Users will first have to go to the MyJio App, to the ‘menu’ section on the top left of page. Step two is to select ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services. They will then have to click on ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner. From there, they will have to select ‘Get emergency data’ option and click on ‘Activate now’ to get the emergency loan benefit. With this, the emergency data loan benefit will be activated.

Payment for the emergency data loan utilised can also be done from the same page, Jio said.