Reliance Jio has announced the Beta trial of its 5G services on occasion of Dussehra in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

The services will be available to select existing Jio users who will be invited to join the beta trials.

These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds

The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready

Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.

Invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset

