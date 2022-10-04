Reliance Jio has announced the Beta trial of its 5G services on occasion of Dussehra in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. 

The services will be available to select existing Jio users who will be invited to join the beta trials. 

These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds

The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready

Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.

Also read
Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his son Akash Ambani at Reliance Jio‘s stall during the inaugural ceremony of India Moblie Congress 2022, and launch of 5G services, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday, October 1, 2022. (SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu)

Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop at ₹15,000: Sources

An advertisement of Reliance Industries’ Jio telecoms unit.

Jio launches ‘Calendar Month Validity’. Here’s all you need to know

Invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset

Related Stories
PM Modi launches 5G services in India
He launched the 5G services in select cities at the IMC 2022 conference.
READ NOW
Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   