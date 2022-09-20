Jio launches ‘Calendar Month Validity’. Here’s all you need to know

Jio, backed by the Reliance, has launched its unique monthly plan ‘Calendar Month Validity’ with the same recharge date every month.

Perks of the plan

Jio Calendar Month Validity is a prepaid plan that comes for ₹259 bundled with 1.5GB daily data plus unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers perk like subscriptions for JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity. On exhausting daily quota of data speed, the user’s connectivity speed will fall to 64Kbps.

Jio Calendar Month Validity plan

There’s another alternative for short-term plan users. One can go for the 28-day plan which costs even lesser. There are also prepaid Jio plans for ₹119 with 14-day validity and ₹199 for 23 days, respectively providing 1.5GB.