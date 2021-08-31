Jio launches prepaid plans with complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar content

Jio on Tuesday launched a new range of prepaid plans which come with complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, with unrestricted access to the entire content.

"The revision is largely on the back of Disney+ Hotstar revising its plan and offerings in the Indian market," said company sources.

Jio’s new plans, in addition to offering a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, will come bundled with unlimited voice, data, SMS, Jio Apps and other benefits.

Earlier, Jio was bundling Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription in its plans. The VIP subscription included access to live sports, Hotstar specials, blockbuster movies and TV shows and dubbed content in three Indian languages.

With the new plans, Jio users will have all the above benefits on Disney+ Hotstar, in addition to a new library of international content in English language, including Disney+ originals, and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, HBO, FX, Showtime, etc.

Users can choose from the one-, two- or three-month plans, besides the annual Jio plans, with data add-on options . The one-month plan, which offers 3 GB of data per day, is priced at ₹499, while the two-month plan offering 2 GB of data per day is priced at ₹666. The three-month plan offering 2GB of data per day costs ₹888, while an annual plan costs ₹2,599.

The new plan will be available for recharge from September 1, 2021.

"All Jio customers on active Disney+ Hotstar plans will continue to enjoy the existing benefits until their current subscription expires," source said.