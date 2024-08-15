Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) holds the top position with a 50.40 per cent market share of total Internet subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel (Airtel) with 30.47 per cent in FY24, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said.

According to a TRAI report titled ‘‘The Indian Telecom Services Yearly Performance Indicators 2023-2024,’ the total number of Internet subscribers rose to 954.40 million at the end of March 2024, representing a yearly growth of 8.30 per cent, compared to 881.25 million at the end of March 2023.

The top 10 service providers together held a 98.94 per cent share of the total Internet subscriber base at the end of March this year TRAI report said adding that out of the 40.27 million wired Internet subscribers, RJio commands 27.99 per cent market share with 11.27 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 7.73 million subscribers.

In the wireless Internet segment also, RJio dominates with a 51.39 per cent market share with 469.73 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with a 30.97 per cent market share and 283.10 million wireless Internet subscribers at the end of March 2024.

The TRAI report also noted that out of the total 954.40 million Internet subscribers in India, the number of broadband subscribers is 924.07 million, while the number of narrowband subscribers stands at 30.34 million at the end of March this year.

Both the number of rural and urban Internet subscribers increased during the year. Rural Internet subscribers rose to 398.35 million from 357.99 million at the end of March 2023, while the number of urban Internet subscribers grew to 556.05 million as of March 2024, up from 523.26 million during the same period last year.

However, the TRAI report also mentioned that the total outgoing minutes usage for Internet telephony declined in FY24 compared to the previous year.

“As per the reports received from 14 service providers, offering Internet telephony services, the total outgoing minutes of usage for Internet telephony amounted to 337.68 million in 2023-24 compared to 350.10 million in 2022-23,” it said.