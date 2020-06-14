RIL needs to raise more funding to meet ₹1.62-lakh crore target by December

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which has already raised ₹1.04-lakh crore in the past seven weeks, needs another ₹4,548.05 crore to meet its proposed fund-raising target of ₹1.62-lakh crore by December.

The company is likely to raise the funding in Jio Platforms, either in one or two tranches, by the end of the year.

“The difference between the company’s target and funding raised as of date is ₹4,548.05 crore, which RIL intends to raise by December. The firms is already is in talks with a number of investors for the funding,” a source close to the development said.

RIL was in discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for the next round of funding, with initial discussions hovering around raising nearly ₹5,000 crore. This would be in lieu of about one per cent stake, according to certain media reports.

In case of this tranche does not help the company meet the target, RIL would look to some of its existing investors for further funding, another source said.

When contacted an RIL spokesperson declined to comment.

With its proposed fund-raising, RIL was planning to emerge net-debt free by the end of this calendar year, much ahead of its own earlier estimates of debt-free by March 2021.

As of now, RIL has raised a total of ₹1.57-lakh crore, of which ₹1,04,326.95 crore were from investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), TPG Capital and L Catterton, since April 22.

Most of these being private equity funds, they would stay invested for three-five years.

The remaining ₹53,125 crore would come in through the rights issue, which opened on May 20 and closed on June 3. RIL’s net debt stood at ₹1,61,035 crore as of March 31.

On Saturday, Jio Platforms raised two tranches of funding – ₹4,546.80 crore from TPG Capital and ₹1,894.50 crore from L Catterton – marking its ninth and tenth funding, respectively.

