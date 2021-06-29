Jio Platforms in pact with NXP Semiconductors

To roll out 5G services, Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) has entered into an agreement to use Nasdaq-listed NXP Semiconductors’ multicore processors on its network.

JPL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, will use NXP’s Layerscape family of multicore processors to implement 5G New Radio O-RAN small cell solutions, a company statement said.

The solution will power new RAN networks that will deliver high performance, enabling a wide range of 5G use cases for broadband access and Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things applications, including tele-medicine, tele-education, augmented and virtual reality and drone-based agricultural monitoring among others.

“The NXP processor platform is an important component of Jio’s 5G journey. 5G New Radio solutions require flexibility in terms of the platform features, efficiency and rich tooling, which NXP brings to the table. Along with NXP, Jio Platforms has developed state-of-the art radio products, which are compliant to the 3GPP as well as to the O-RAN standards. We have a history of close collaboration with NXP, and we look forward to strengthening it further,” said Aayush Bhatnagar, senior vice-president of Jio Platforms.

NXP’s Layerscape family of multicore processors provides high levels of integration and deliver strong performance leveraging the combination of Arm 64-bit cores, networking and security offload engines with wide high-speed SerDes interfaces for highly integrated system implementation.

Hardware networking offload include switching, timing, parsing and Quality of Service (QoS), providing offload for eCPRI C/U- and S-Plane offload including virtualised and containerised L1/L2 applications. The overall system delivers scalable performance via software programmable implementation.

“The collaboration with Jio to develop, test and deploy 5G solutions underscores the power of our Layerscape products and the growing ability of NXP’s antenna-to-processor portfolio to accelerate new 5G deployments,” said Tareq Bustami, senior vice-president and general manager, Network Edge at NXP Semiconductors.

“Jio and NXP are both focussed on technical and innovation leadership, and this combined systems integration demonstrates our shared vision to deliver efficient 5G NR solutions to the India market,” Bustami added.