Jio Platforms launches videoconferencing app JioMeet

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has launched a videoconferencing app, JioMeet.

JioMeet is a ‘Made in India’ free videoconferencing app. It can be used for one-on-one video calls and hosting meetings with up to 100 users with enterprise-grade host controls, Jio Platforms said on its website.

JioMeet is available on App Store and Google Play Store.

The app, which was on beta trials for the past couple of weeks, is commercially available since July 2.

JioMeet, a network and device agnostic video calling app, can be accessed through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox and is free of cost across Android and iOS platforms.

The company had on April 30 announced the launch of its nationwide video calling service. By March-end, the app already had over 100,000 installs on Play Store.

The timing of the launch coincides with India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps and the rising clamour for adoption of ‘Make-in-India’ products. RIL intends to cash in on the Work From Home culture that emerged after the Coronavirus outbreak, and take on popular videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom, WebEx and Google Meet, among others.