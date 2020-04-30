Jio Platforms Q4 net profit soars to ₹2,331 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL, has posted a net profit of ₹2,331 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, a 177.5 per cent rise from ₹840 crore recorded during the same period a year ago.

The company’s standalone net profit included an exceptional item of ₹31 crore related to the reversal of provision on Adjusted Gross Revenue dues.

RJio’s user base rose to 387.5 million as of March, with a net addition of 17.5 million during the fourth quarter. The company’s gross addition stood at 23.9 million during the quarter and 126.4 million during the previous 12 months.

The company’s Average Revenue Per User, a financial metric for a telecom company, rose to ₹130.6 per subscriber per month. Its total wireless data traffic during the quarter rose 34.3 per cent from the year-ago period to 1,284 crore GB, while the total voice traffic during the period rose 21 per cent from a year ago to 87,634 crore.

The company’s net profit rose 88 per cent to ₹5,562 crore in FY 20 from ₹2,964 crore in FY 19.

“We are glad that we have made connectivity and operations easier for our customers in these difficult times. Every Jio employee is trained to think customer first, and that has resulted in overwhelming customer response as we are serving close to 40 crore Indians now. Jio continues to lead the digital revolution in India, and the wholehearted acceptance of our services motivates us to keep improving every day,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said.

The company said the process of converting initial test users to paid-plans and ramping up sales across 1,600 cities is underway.

Jio Platforms, which had entered into ₹43,574-crore deal with Facebook, also has received similar interest from other global investors for the additional stake, it said.

Jio Platforms is also gearing up to launch a nationwide video platform called Jiomeet. This could be used for conference calls, education, health.

The company during the year has started recovering termination charges from the subscribers for voice calls to other operators. Accordingly, the access charges have been presented on a gross basis for all the periods presented.