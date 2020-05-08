Jio platforms raises ₹11,367 crore from Vista Equity Partners

In its third mega-deal within a month, Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has raised ₹11,367 crore in lieu of a 2.32 per cent stake from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

Jio Platforms has now raised ₹60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks. The deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91-lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore, RIL said in a statement.

Vista is the world’s largest exclusively tech-focused private equity fund, and has over $57 billion in capital commitments and 20 years of investments exclusively in enterprise software and technology companies.

Morgan Stanley was the financial advisor to RIL, and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell were the legal counsels. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co were the legal counsels to Vista.

Vista will become the largest investor in Jio Platforms after RIL and Facebook. On April 22, Facebook had entered into an agreement to invest $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms for a 9.99 per cent stake, followed by global private equity firm Silver Lake agreeing to invest ₹5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms for a 1.15 per cent stake on May 4.

With the latest deal, Jio Platforms is set to net a combined ₹60,596 crore, which comprises mainly its telecom business under Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is the largest in the country with over 388 million subscribers.

Reliance’s other digital properties and investments such as Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn and Haaptik are housed under Jio Platforms.