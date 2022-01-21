Jio profit up 8.9 per cent in Q3

Jio Platforms has reported a 8.9 per cent growth in net profit at ₹3,795 crore in the third quarter compared to ₹3,486 crore in the same period last year.

Gross revenue was 13.8 per cent higher at ₹24,176 crore. Total customer base was up by 10.2 million at 421 million. Average Revenue Per User during the quarter was up by 8.4 per cent at ₹151.6 per subscriber per month. Jio undertook 20 per cent hike across prepaid plans effective December 1.

The full impact of the tariff hike will be reflected in ARPU and financials over the next few quarters. Total data traffic was 23.4 billion GB during the quarter which 47.8 per cent higher growth compared to last year. The company said that 5G coverage planning has been completed for 1,000 top cities across the country. Jio has been doing trials on advanced use cases across healthcare and industrial automation on its 5G network.