Jio to take on Nokia, Ericsson on 5G tech

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Reliance Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. The made-in-India technology can be deployed and launched in a years’ time once spectrum is available, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd said at the company's AGM
Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G , since it is all-IP network architecture. Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms would be well positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service.
Ambani said that the technology will be ready to be deployed once 5G spectrum becomes available.
This is the first time an Indian company is venturing into mobile technology. Globally, Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei are dominating this space.
The move also assumed significance given the recent Vocal for Local theme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is a net importer of telecom equipment and if Jio's 5G becomes successful then it could set off a new ecosystem around telecom manufacturing in the country.
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...