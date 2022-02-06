Jiodown: Jio resolves issue after major outage in Mumbai circle, here’s all you need to know 

Reliance Jio customers in the Mumbai circle were impacted by a nearly eight-hour outage on Saturday. Customers faced difficulty with their mobile network connectivity late morning on Saturday.

According to Downdetector, over 2700 users reported issues with the service at around 12:34 pm IST on Saturday. Nearly 80 per cent reported receiving no signal while 11 per cent reported issues with mobile internet.

Customers took to tweet the issues with #Jiodown trending on Twitter.

“@reliancejio no network in Mumbai. What is wrong with JIO,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Whats the problem with @reliancejio in mulund mumbai..no incoming calls...why,” wrote another.

Jio, in response to user queries, wrote, “You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest.”

Jio began a phased restoration of the service late evening on Saturday. The company then asked users to restart the handset to resolve the issue. The telco also sent a message to impacted consumers offering a two-day complimentary plan.

In the message sent to customers, Jio said, “Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn’t a pleasant experience for you, and we truly apologise for that.”