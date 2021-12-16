Info-tech

JioMart and WhatsApp partnership to allow users to shop via chat

Prathiksha Varadarajan | Updated on December 16, 2021

The new ‘tap and chat’ option allows users to order groceries through Whatsapp and pay via JioMart or can opt for cash on delivery.

Online ordering platform JioMart will roll out a new feature allowing users to shop via a JioMart business account on WhatsApp.This will enable retailers and consumers to order essentials like groceries, vegetables, snacks etc. The JioMart on WhatsApp service is expected to start in 2022.

In Meta’s second edition of Fuel for India, Akash Ambani, Director and Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Platform Ltd and Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Platforms Ltd gave a preview of ordering.

“The JioMart experience through WhatsApp is conversational in nature. WhatsApp is extremely simple and easy to use, so there’s no customer inhibition when ordering for supplies,” said Akash Ambani.

“Bread, butter, vegetables, beverages, everything that you need in your household that day or that week, look up a product, set up a subscription for a regular buy or get a personalized recommendations based on your past purchase history” Isha Ambani said.

This move by JioMart will enhance the convenience of retailers and customers to order via WhatsApp.

The partnership is aimed to leverage the strength of the WhatsApp platform that provides access to over 400 million people and half a million networks Reliance has access to.

“We are closer to realising Mukesh Ambani’s vision to enable millions of small retailers to become digital first via Jio and Jio Mart”, Isha added.

Published on December 16, 2021

WhatsApp
