JioMart and WhatsApp partnership to allow users to shop via chat

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Online ordering platform JioMart will roll out a new feature allowing users to shop via a JioMart business account on WhatsApp.This will enable retailers and consumers to order essentials like groceries, vegetables, snacks etc. The JioMart on WhatsApp service is expected to start in 2022.
The new ‘tap and chat’ option allows users to order groceries through Whatsapp and pay via JioMart or can opt for cash on delivery.
In Meta’s second edition of Fuel for India, Akash Ambani, Director and Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Platform Ltd and Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Platforms Ltd gave a preview of ordering.
Also read:Reliance’s JioMart turns to WhatsApp to break Amazon’s grip on grocery buyers
“The JioMart experience through WhatsApp is conversational in nature. WhatsApp is extremely simple and easy to use, so there’s no customer inhibition when ordering for supplies,” said Akash Ambani.
“Bread, butter, vegetables, beverages, everything that you need in your household that day or that week, look up a product, set up a subscription for a regular buy or get a personalized recommendations based on your past purchase history” Isha Ambani said.
This move by JioMart will enhance the convenience of retailers and customers to order via WhatsApp.
The partnership is aimed to leverage the strength of the WhatsApp platform that provides access to over 400 million people and half a million networks Reliance has access to.
“We are closer to realising Mukesh Ambani’s vision to enable millions of small retailers to become digital first via Jio and Jio Mart”, Isha added.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...