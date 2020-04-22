JioMart and Whatsapp will empower 3 crore small Kirana shops: Mukesh Ambani

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday said that the deal with Facebook will enable Jio's new commerce platform to connect 3 crore kirana stories through WhatsApp.
"In the very near future, JioMart – Jio’s digital new commerce platform, and Whatsapp – will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops,"Ambani said after signing a deal to sell 9.9 per cent stake Reliance's Jio platform to Facebook.
Ambani said that at the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and he shares for the all-round digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians.
"Our partnership will be a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading Digital Society. The combined power of Jio’s world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people, will offer innovative new solutions to each one of you," Ambani said.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Most segments post sequential drop in revenue; visibility on demand still fuzzy
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...