JioMart and Whatsapp will empower 3 crore small Kirana shops: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday said that the deal with Facebook will enable Jio's new commerce platform to connect 3 crore kirana stories through WhatsApp.

"In the very near future, JioMart – Jio’s digital new commerce platform, and Whatsapp – will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops,"Ambani said after signing a deal to sell 9.9 per cent stake Reliance's Jio platform to Facebook.

Ambani said that at the core of the partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and he shares for the all-round digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians.

"Our partnership will be a great catalyst to make India the world’s leading Digital Society. The combined power of Jio’s world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook’s intimate relationship with the Indian people, will offer innovative new solutions to each one of you," Ambani said.