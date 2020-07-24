JioMart app download crosses 1 million on Google Playstore

Reliance Retail’s JioMart app, which debuted last week on online app stores, has already crossed 1 million downloads on Google Playstore and now ranked third in the ‘Shopping’ category.

JioMart app, which is available in both Android and iOS versions, now accepts more than 2.5 lakh orders per day from across the country. JioMart is the e-commerce venture of Reliance Retail, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance Industries Ltd.

The beta platform - jiomart.com - was launched simultaneously across 200 cities and towns by the end of March. The JioMart platform is also available across several Tier-II and Tier-III towns, where customers are buying online of fruits and vegetables for the first time.

“In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s recent AGM.

Post the Facebook-Jio Platforms deal, RIL started home delivery of essentials by tying up with local kirana stores in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The services are being provided under JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Reliance Retail, a RIL subsidiary.

