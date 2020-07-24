JioMart app download crosses 1 million on Google Playstore

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Reliance Retail’s JioMart app, which debuted last week on online app stores, has already crossed 1 million downloads on Google Playstore and now ranked third in the ‘Shopping’ category.
JioMart app, which is available in both Android and iOS versions, now accepts more than 2.5 lakh orders per day from across the country. JioMart is the e-commerce venture of Reliance Retail, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance Industries Ltd.
The beta platform - jiomart.com - was launched simultaneously across 200 cities and towns by the end of March. The JioMart platform is also available across several Tier-II and Tier-III towns, where customers are buying online of fruits and vegetables for the first time.
“In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s recent AGM.
Post the Facebook-Jio Platforms deal, RIL started home delivery of essentials by tying up with local kirana stores in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. The services are being provided under JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Reliance Retail, a RIL subsidiary.
ALSO READ: JioMart starts home delivery in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...