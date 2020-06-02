JioSaavn revamps the platform with new UI and UX updates

Streaming platform JioSaavn on Tuesday announced a range of updates to its User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) across platforms.

JioSaavn users will “notice several new design and functionality elements today, with more to be released in the coming weeks,” the company said in an official statement.

Along with design changes, the streaming app has added a new homepage navigation a more dynamic browse screen as part of its updates. The platform has also added a "Living Search" with recommendations and ‘Shorties’ which are 15-second looping visuals to accompany select tracks. It has also revamped artist profiles with “improved organisation, recent releases, featured playlists, and full discography.”

The app will also add a new AI functionality with collaborative filtering approaches, such as Matrix Factorisation and Word2Vec. According to the company, this will help in providing improved and more personalised recommendations for users based on their listening patterns.

This will also enable the app to provide recommendations across all regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

“Discovery of new music continues to be an important component to streaming, so we wanted to prioritize a sharpened engine for relevant recommendations and track suggestions. We’re also excited to announce product updates across all of our platforms,” said Clint Balcom, Chief Product Officer and SVP of Design at JioSaavn.

As for future updates, the platform will be revamping its UI with updates such as autoplay for its smartphone app. It will also be updating its web platform and the desktop app making it more in sync with the smartphone app.

Apart from this, it will also be launching a new JioPhone homepage, a Jio Set Top Box app with overhauled UI and a new UI for Pro Wallet. It will also add a new podcasts homepage with podcast categories along with featured and exclusive content.