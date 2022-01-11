JK Tech announces $1,00,000 grant for start-ups

JK Tech, a Noida-based digital and IT services company, has set up a grant of $1,00,000 to support innovative start-ups. The firm has tied up with T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad, to start an innovation programme.

“We would like to connect with start-ups to help pitch their products and solutions for possible collaboration opportunities,” a JK Tech spokesperson said.

“This will also open doors for multiple start-ups to be guided and mentored by the subject-matter experts at JK Tech,” he said.

The focus will be on start-ups working in areas such as hyper-automation in healthcare, med-tech, insurtech and manufacturing.

“Innovation workshops, start-up interactions and a bit of guidance will serve as a great opportunity for these upcoming technology-driven start-ups to find their momentum and accelerate in the right direction,” Aloke Paskar, President and Chief Executive Officer of JK Tech, said.

“We will do our best to ensure that the grants reach deserving young minds to maximise their innovation potential,” he said.

“The association with JK Tech will enable start-ups to receive timely experienced knowledge and access to benefits like grants and mentorship that are required to accelerate their innovation-driven objectives,” M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub said.