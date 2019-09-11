JLL Spark invests in flex-space tech platform Qdesq

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
JLL Spark, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital arm of JLL, has invested an undisclosed sum in Indian flex-space technology platform, Qdesq. This marks the fund’s first India-focused investment.
With this, Qdesq intends to invest in the analytics capabilities of its technology platform, the company said in a statement.
“Companies are no longer interested in inefficient leases with long lock-ins. Businesses are increasingly looking for the flexibility to easily expand or contract their footprint. With its comprehensive inventory of real-time availability of managed spaces, Qdesq can dramatically reduce the lead-time to occupancy for companies,” said Anuj Nangpal, Asia Pacific Lead, JLL Spark.
Founded in 2015 by Paras Arora and Lavesh Bhandari, Qdesq is a digital platform that allows companies to transact flexible workspaces, managed workplaces, virtual offices and individual offices. It currently transacts one desk every 20 minutes on behalf of corporates.
At present, Qdesq has about 2,200 centres, lists over 500,000 desks in near real-time, covering the top 35 Indian cities and has as a distribution channel for co-working operators such as WeWork, 91Springboard, AWFIS, Regus, Smartworks, Innov8 and Oyo.
According to a JLL study, the share of co-working office leasing has risen to 15 per cent in the first six months (January-June) of 2019 from the 8 per cent level seen in 2018. The segment has absorbed 10.1 million square feet of cumulative space since 2017 to the first half of 2019, according to the findings.
NA Shah Associates and Fortitude Law were advisors to the transaction.
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports