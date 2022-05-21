Job guarantee top priority for freshers while choosing an upskilling programme: Survey

A job guarantee is the top priority for freshers while choosing an upskilling course, according to a survey by BridgeLabz — a marketplace for deep tech talent.

The company surveyed about 1,100 fresh graduates to understand their preferences while taking up upskilling courses. As per the survey report, 90.20 per cent of respondents wanted upskilling courses with a job guarantee while 4.08 per cent were acceptable of the programme that did not offer a job guarantee.

Similarly, 81.97 per cent of respondents felt that a crucial aspect to be considered while choosing an online upskilling programme was the job guarantee. The remaining 4.10 per cent prioritised scholarships, and 9.02 per cent prefered internships at the end of the course.

Additionally, 85.71 per cent of the respondents felt that opting for a programme that offers a job guarantee will enable them to land their dream job while 71.31 per cent of graduates would opt for a course that gets them a job without an interview.

Job interview preparation

About 53.06 per cent wanted preparation for a job interview to be a part of the upskilling programme. 43.27 per cent wanted soft skills training while 3.67 per cent wanted help with resume preparation.

In terms of online vs offline courses, 53.06 per cent of the respondents prefered online courses, while 23.27 per cent wanted offline systems. 23.67 per cent responded that they would opt for a hybrid model of upskilling courses.

BridgeLabz, Founder, Narayan Mahadevan, said, “Upskilling trends change every year. Our survey reflects the expectations of fresh graduates as they finish college and start looking for jobs. Today, students are very clear about what they want.”