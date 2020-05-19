Job portals step up their matchmaker act to connect laid-off employees with hiring companies

Amidst the doom and gloom of the job markets, new job portals targeted at placing laid-off employees are coming up and existing job portals are offering new features to boost hiring.

TurboHire, a B2B intelligent recruitment platform for medium/large enterprises, has created a new portal called Talent Network which went live two weeks ago and seeks to connect employees who are desperately looking for jobs with companies that are hiring. These companies include Lenskart, Agrostar, TruFan, Rapido, Vinculum, Zomentum, Vedantu, Delhivery, Dream11 and surprisingly even Cure.fit which recently laid off 800 plus employees.

“We already have 5,000 plus registered candidates on the Talent Network portal act.turbohire.co and over 78 new job positions from 35 companies that are hiring for mid-level tech and non-tech roles, offering CTCs of ₹25 lakh – ₹50 lakh per annum. While it is true that business, as we knew it, is non-existent across many industry sectors today and hiring has dropped by 62 per cent as per Naukri estimates, the silver lining in this Covid-19-shaken economy is that 30 per cent of companies are actively hiring. There is a mismatch in people hiring and candidates looking for jobs in the market. Everybody believes that no hiring is happening, this is the issue we are addressing with Talent Network,” Deepak Agrawal, founder of TurboHire told BusinessLine.

Talent assessment platform Stockroom.io has witnessed a surge in candidate registrations with over 3,000 applications in the last 45 days. “Right now, on our platform we have around 25 companies, including Amazon, Maersk, Societe Generale, and Intuit, that are looking to hire 40 techies. We are reaching out to talent acquisition heads of companies in order to increase the number of companies that are hiring, so that job seekers on our platform automatically benefit,” said Naren Krishna, founder CEO, Stockroom.io.

Some of the roles for which companies are actively hiring are: Full stack developer, content operations, business analyst, UX designer, iOS lead engineer, growth & performance marketing, back-end lead engineer, DevOps engineer, senior data engineer, and lead web developer, among others. Biotech/biomedical firms, logistics, cyber security, F&B, cloud operations, entertainment content & distribution and collaboration tools firms are hiring to support rising demand for their services.

“We want to assist one lakh job seekers across a variety of roles and 1,000 companies in the next 45 days. To do this, we have enlisted the support of talent leaders at 10 major VC firms including Matrix, Kalaari, Nexus, Sequoia, Lightspeed, and Accel, who are informing their portfolio companies that are hiring, to use Talent Network for their current hiring requirements” said Agrawal.

To help companies outsource their technical interviews at scale during these WFH times, the company launched ‘Stockroom.io Remote’ which offers one-to-one interviews of candidates as a service. This is because, it noticed that the interview process for companies has slowed down from 50 offers to 15 offers a month, during these restricted times, pointed out Krishna.

Amazon, which employs over 62,000 people in India, currently has over 2,000 open positions for which it is hiring. These include roles in software development, operations, HR, IT and support engineering in locations like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. TechChefs, a software and product engineering solutions provider to Fortune 500 companies, is looking to ramp up its headcount from 325 people to 500 by the year end.

“Amidst the layoffs and extended furloughs across sectors, global demand for our specialised solutions continues to be robust. To support this demand, we are hiring people with 4-10 years of experience via two hiring initiatives ― Alumni program that aims to attract former employees who had stepped out in search of greener pastures, and the Returnship program focused at women techies who are on sabbatical for various reasons,” said Pratap Simha, co-founder and CTO, TechChefs.

A Flipkart spokesperson said the company is honouring all hiring commitments, campus placements and initiating innovative methods of virtual onboarding. Its coveted summer “Flinternship” (Flipkart Internship) programme has been launched as per plan too, albeit virtually.