Johnson Controls opens Innovation Centre

Johnson Controls, which provides sustainable building solutions, has opened an OpenBlue Innovation Centre for engineering and excellence here with 500 employees.

The facility focuses on research and development for security products and is dedicated to transforming customer experiences using intelligent edge devices.

The company has already opened such centres in Pune, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Software engineering team

Johnson Controls will work with Accenture, which provide a software engineering team to support its efforts to incorporate technologies like 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), metaverse platforms and digital twins.

“These technologies will work in tandem with Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform — the company’s AI-enabled building management system,” a company executive said in a statement. OpenBlue is a cloud-based suite of connected solutions and services that integrates with its customers’ existing IT and operational technology.

“The establishment of the centre is significant for fostering critical innovation in sustainable technology for building security, and for the State’s efforts towards establishing itself as a hub for tech-innovation and talent in the country,” KT Rama Rao, Telangana IT and Industries Minister, said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 41,000-sq ft facility, he asked the company to take part in the State’s efforts to promote the startup ecosystem.

“By deploying new fifth wave technology advances in the form of IoT, AI and 5G, buildings will be reimagined to deliver on decarbonisation, sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable energy goals while optimising performance,” Vijay Sankaran, Johnson Controls’ Chief Technology Officer, said.