just words, an AI-first marketing platform, has announced the closing of a $1.7 million seed funding round led by Peak XV Partners (Previously Sequoia Capital India & SEA) and Y Combinator. Founded by Neha Mittal and Jeff Hara, the company said it wants to revolutionise user-facing messaging by leveraging AI to deliver highly personalised content in real time.

The platform’s AI engine analyses user behaviour, preferences, and market trends to automatically refine messaging across various channels, including emails and push notifications. The company claims this approach enables businesses to experiment with multiple messaging styles simultaneously, combat content fatigue, and drive higher engagement and conversions.

The startup has gained traction with leading AI-first companies like Grammarly, BeReal, and BiggerPockets, demonstrating the platform’s ability to deliver tangible results. The platform also focuses on the Indian market, aiming to serve billions with tailored solutions for platforms like Naukri and Jeevansathi.

Neha Mittal, CEO and Co-Founder of just words, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Peak XV and Y Combinator as we embark on our mission to redefine how businesses communicate with their customers. With this funding, we will invest in expanding our AI capabilities and building a world-class team to meet the growing demand for personalized messaging solutions.”

Mittal also addressed the increasing importance of hyper-personalisation in the age of AI-generated content. “Users will become more discerning as they are inundated with AI-driven messages. Only the most relevant and engaging content will cut through the noise,” she stated.

With a combined track record of driving growth and engagement at platforms like Twitter, Pinterest, and Tumblr, Mittal and Hara said they identified a critical market gap: the inability of businesses to adapt and optimise their messaging. Traditional methods of A/B testing and manual content creation were slow, inefficient, and unable to keep pace with evolving user preferences. just words replace these one-off A/B tests with continuous optimization.