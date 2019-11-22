K7 Computing awards leaders for their role in cyber security

K7 Computing, the Chennai-based cyber security solution provider, on Friday recognised 17 leaders from various industries for their individual contribution to the cyber security sector with the K7 Cybersafe Awards.

The awardees were evaluated on their ability to inspire changes in the existing/drafting cyber security policies and offer thought leadership in a societal beneficiary area; critical thinking, problem solving skills, originality and imagination.

The awardees included Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, Department of CSE at Tezpur University, Assam; GG Madhavan of Access Healthcare; Makarand Sawant of Deepak Fertilisers; Rahul Chandak of Grasim Industries and Suresh Venkatachalam of Hinduja Tech Ltd, says a release.

M Vijaykumar, MD, Elcot, along with Lakshmi Narayanan, former vice-chairman of Cognizant Technology Solutions, gave the awards.

J Kesavardhanan, founder and CTO, K7 Computing, said that through the K7 Cybersafe Awards, which is celebrating its third edition, the company intends to recognise the significant contribution of cyber threat warriors who have raised the bar when it comes to protecting customer data by adopting the best cyber security practices.