K7 Computing bags performance awards for security solution

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 09, 2020 Published on May 09, 2020

The city-based K7 Computing Pvt Ltd, provider of cyber security solutions, has topped the winners list for the Advanced+ Performance Award from AV-Comparatives (Austria). This is in addition to winning top product from AV-Test (Germany) and VB100 from Virus Bulletin (United Kingdom).

The awards testify the company’s products efficieny and effectiveness, affirming that robust cyber security need not impact system performance, said K7 Computing’s CEO J Kesavardhanan, in a press release.

