K7 Computing rolls out limited edition antivirus

K7 Computing, a Chennai-based cybersecurity provider, has launched of K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition, a limited-edition antivirus that gives the customer lifetime validity for up to five devices.

Launched to celebrate the company entering its 30th year of operations, the Infiniti Edition is available only for a month and to the first 50,000 customers worldwide at a special price of ₹3,999 plus tax, says a company press release.

J Kesavardhanan, Founder and CEO of K7 Computing, said, “We have launched the K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition to protect your family for a lifetime because your enduring peace of mind has always been, and always will be, our priority.”