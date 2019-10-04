Info-tech

K7 joins Cyber Threat Alliance

Our Bureau October 4 | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

K7 Computing, a city-based IT security solutions provider, has joined Cyber Threat Alliance — a US-based not-for-profit organisation working to improve the cyber security of the global digital ecosystem — to share cyber threat Intelligence. This association will enable the company to be a part of its future joint research efforts globally and share cyber threat intelligence. K7 is the only Indian company to be a member of the alliance.

The Alliance’s platform enables sharing of contextual threat information among cyber security vendors in near real-time, helping the company to deploy relevant, timely and actionable threat intelligence to customers, said a company press release.

