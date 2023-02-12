Kairos Technologies, which runs a delivery centre here, will be setting up a dedicated R&D centre, K-Labs.

K-Labs will build new-generation products combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence with state-of-the-art technology.

With a current size of 1000 employees, the company plans to hire 400 more employees this year across different geographies to foster future growth

“The new identity truly reflects our passion to pioneer technologies that will help change the world. To promote innovation and digital transformation, we are planning to hire 400 more employees this year to further strengthen our team,’‘ Sudhakar Pennam, Founder and CEO, Kairos Technologies, said in a statement.