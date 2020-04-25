Karnataka govt partners with ADDA to help local vendors connect to consumers

Mumbai, April 25 ADDA, a digital application dedicated to community management of apartments, has partnered with the Karnataka State Government’s initiative to bring in more than 16,000 local grocery and pharmacy businesses online.

The Delivery Helpline number can be accessed by apartment residents through the ADDA app, as per the company’s official release.

The Bengaluru-based company said that with several States declaring hotspots in their cities, the difficulties of procuring groceries and medicines are rising and local vendors are facing losses due to the disruption in supply chain and irregular sales, which leads to wastage of perishables among others.

Speaking about the initiative, Srinvas Yelandur, who is advising Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in this initiative, stated in the official release: “In one go, we have taken 16,000 plus local groceries and medical stores digital. This not only keeps you safe at home, but also ensures business to the local store. We thank ADDA for the quick activation and appreciate their support. We would like to further this association going forward.”

The brand has also partnered with Evrcare, ShopG, and GreenVeggies, among others, to deliver groceries, fresh fruits, and vegetables to be delivered in Bengaluru.

ADDA informed that its partner, myHarvest Farms, is delivering fresh harvest directly from farmers to homes in Chennai.

The company has collaborated with MedLife, Portea, ZevA, Bangalore Pest Control, Vijay Home Services and Vishwas Pest Control to provide home deliver medicines, conduct pathology tests at home and conduct community sanitization programmes.

The ADDA Discover services can also be availed in Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.

How does this work?

On downloading the app, residents can log in and access the Discover feature, which is the home screen. They can select the category of service, and choose any vendor from the list for their purposes.

More details on how this works can be found under the blogs section of the company website.

It takes 2 business days for a local vendor to make their offers available on ADDA Discover. The platform connects the users directly to the vendors, and the vendor charges the user directly according to services rendered.

With regards to connecting vendors with customers, San Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder of ADDA, stated: “We feel fortunate that our platform is of service to our users during these times, in ways not imagined before. Delivery of essentials can keep more residents safe in their homes, more so the senior citizens. We are proud to be powering multiple essentials delivery partners.”