Karnataka IT Policy to push for Beyond Bengaluru

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on November 09, 2020 Published on November 09, 2020

CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister & IT/BT Minister   -  Bhagya Prakash K / THE HINDU

With Covid-19 around IT/ITeS companies successfully operating from different locations has caught the attention of the Karnataka government to push for Beyond Bengaluru strategy in its ‘Karnataka IT policy 2020-25’.

“The Covid pandemic has shown the resilience of IT companies in the State to operate from different locations. Here the concept of Work from Home (WfH) or ‘Work from Anywhere’ has brought forth distributed workplaces enabled through remote collaboration,” CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister & IT/BT Minister told BusinessLine.

“Keeping this in mind the State government, through the new IT policy now plans to evolve a distributed IT & ITeS model that will allow distributed workforce in multiple smaller towns beyond Bengaluru, facilitating with service providers for adequate telecom infrastructure,” he added.

The new IT policy describes Beyond Bengaluru as areas outside Bengaluru Urban and rural such as Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru.

“These cities have potential competitive advantages in terms of relatively low-cost structures and rapid urbanisation in comparison to the saturated metros across comparative States,” said Ashwathnarayan.

