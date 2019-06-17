Karnataka to unveil new IT policy with focus on investments, jobs in Tier-II cities

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
In an effort to establish Karnataka as the global ‘first choice’ for innovation and technology, the State Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology (IT, BT and S&T), will soon announce a new IT Policy to drive investments and employment in the State, with a special focus on Tier-II cities.
The State will target inclusive digital growth by adopting strategies that will promote emerging technologies such as aritficial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), virtual realityetc. Chairing the 15th Vision Group Meeting along with Alixor Ventures’Chiarman Kris Gopalakrishnan, Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T said: “We are in the process of formulating a revised IT Policy for the State. Our aim is to strengthen the State’s leadership position in the IT/ITeS industry through increased focus on emerging technologies and R&D. Our focus would be on higher support through key incentives and facilitation through institutional mechanism.”
The Vision Group, led by industry captains, is also advising the government on organising the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2019 scheduled for November 18 and 19.
The event is a major platform to showcase the technological prowess of Karnataka.
Speaking about BTS, the Department’s flagship event, Gupta said that the State was keen to make it even bigger in the upcoming edition.
“We are keen on positioning Bengaluru as the leader in the IT/ITeS, ST and BT space not only in the country but also globally” he said. The State is also keen to proactively collaborate through Global Innovation Alliances (GIAs) for co-innovation.
“We have already identified new engagements with countries such as Estonia, Canada and Switzerland, and are in the process of chalking out a soft-landing exchange for start-ups in countries like Germany and the Netherlands,”Gupta said.
“We are also keen to enhance our focus on Tier-II and -III cities” Gupta added.
The Vision Group, headed by Kris Gopalakrishnan, also had an interactive session with start-ups to discuss strategies that would help them address any issues that they may be facing.
