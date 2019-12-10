Kaspersky names Dipesh Kaura as GM for South-Asia

Cyber security solutions company Kaspersky has appointed Dipesh Kaura as the new General Manager for its South-Asia operations, covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Prior to his appointment, Dipesh held top roles in IT firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as Director of Cyber Security Services in India.

Based out of Mumbai, Dipesh will take care of implementation of business plans, brand penetration in the region and revenue growth.

“His experience of large account management and closing enterprise and BFSI deals will help us explore various opportunities,” Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director, Kaspersky (Asia-Pacific)), has said in a statement on Tuesday.