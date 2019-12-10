Info-tech

Kaspersky names Dipesh Kaura as GM for South-Asia

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

Dipesh Kaura

Cyber security solutions company Kaspersky has appointed Dipesh Kaura as the new General Manager for its South-Asia operations, covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Prior to his appointment, Dipesh held top roles in IT firms such as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as Director of Cyber Security Services in India.

Based out of Mumbai, Dipesh will take care of implementation of business plans, brand penetration in the region and revenue growth.

“His experience of large account management and closing enterprise and BFSI deals will help us explore various opportunities,” Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director, Kaspersky (Asia-Pacific)), has said in a statement on Tuesday.

Published on December 10, 2019
infotech
companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
About 56.1 per cent Indians fall victim to discount scams: McAfee