The Sastra Deemed University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, has signed an MoU with the Mysuru-headquartered Kaynes Semicon and the IT company Perceptives Solutions for capacity building in the area of semiconductors. A Centre of Excellence with a focus on advanced packaging (of chips) is to be set up. The MoU was signed on Saturday.

“Building human resources for the semiconductor industry is key to the success of India’s semiconductor manufacturing growth story,” said Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon, on the occasion.

Delivering the graduation day address at Sastra, the CEO of Kaynes Semicon highlighted the growing market size for the global semiconductor packaging industry, which is estimated at $47.22 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $79.37 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.95 per cent.

“India’s share in the global packaging industry is bound to increase with more advanced packaging facilities being established in India,” said Raghu. He urged graduates to keep themselves updated on the semiconductor learning curve experience.

“With wide-ranging applications in consumer goods, automotive, industrial, electronics, high power computing, etc., trained manpower to fill the talent gap in semiconductor packaging technologies will be an asset for India’s demographic dividend,” said K. Bhanupriya, Managing Director of Perceptives Solutions, a leading semiconductor industry talent management organisation.

The MoU shall lead to the establishment of Kaynes – Perceptives – Sastra Packaging Training Academy & QFN Prototype Line with a Clean Room facility.

Dr. S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of Sastra, assured full support from Sastra to make this training academy world-class and successful. He also recalled Sastra’s success story with its existing collaborations with Tata Electronics, Delta Electronics, Global Foundries, and Taiwanese universities as part of Sastra’s effort to build capacity in the semiconductor value chain.