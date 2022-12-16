Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) intends to reach the goal of $10 billion worth of exports from technology clusters beyond Bengaluru, according to Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of KDEM.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of ‘Mangaluru Technovanza’, an initiative of KDEM under the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative in Mangaluru on Friday, Gupta said that KDEM aims to create a talent pool to fulfil the requirements of at least 5,000 new start-ups across these tech clusters.

KDEM seeks to create employment for 10 lakh people and reach its goal of $10 billion worth of exports from these clusters by 2030. Mangaluru is one of the technology clusters identified by KDEM under ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative.

Related Stories Unheard stories of Infosys: When Murthy recognized his co-founders READ NOW

KDEM has on-boarded 400 start-ups under ‘Beyond Bengaluru Start-up Grid’ initiative. These start-ups are specifically from ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ clusters, he said.

Addressing Women@Work Conclave, Shylaja Rao, General Partner, Ventana Ventures, said Women@Work is an umbrella initiative to bring women focused programmes of various agencies onto one platform.

Women@Work initiative of KDEM has plans to skill and upskill one million women and provide 500,000 employment opportunities in partnership with corporates by 2026. It is a first of its kind initiative in Karnataka to amplify the efforts of the corporates.

This initiative helps in identifying large, curated database of employable women in Karnataka, and helps in providing access to financial planning measures for their economic independence.

Earlier in the day ‘Mangaluru Technovanza’ programmes started with ‘Mangaluru Blue’ event where 10 selected short-listed start-ups from the Mangaluru cluster of KDEM pitched their products and services to a group investors.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit