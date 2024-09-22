Keltron Knowledge Services Group (KSG), a Government of Kerala Undertaking, is offering a professional diploma in Generative AI-enhanced new media and web solutions (GAINEWS), designed to impart skills required to navigate ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing and new media.

The 75-day (approximately 300 hours) course provides training in advanced AI technologies, including Generative AI Engine Optimisation (GEO); modern SEO (search engine optimisation); and SMO (social media optimisation) strategies; AI-driven blog architecture; and digital accessibility.

Anyone with a three-year degree/diploma in any discipline may apply. Course fee is ₹36,000+18 per cent GST. Details can be hadvia WhatsApp/call: +91 85903 68988 or +91 99956 68444, an official spokesman said.

Placement assistance

KSG offers placement assistance to all graduates of GAINEWS programme. While placement assistance is not an assurance of a job offer, KSG, through associated agencies, it will help students secure employment opportunities, he added.

The placement team provides guidance in resume building, interview preparation, and connecting students with potential employers. Training is currently available at Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

GEO is the latest advancement in AI-driven digital marketing, explains Jayakumar K, new media strategist and data analytics expert.

Unlike traditional SEO that focuses on optimising content for search engines based on existing algorithms, GEO leverages the power of generative AI to create content that aligns with emerging search trends and user behaviour in real-time.

This not only enhances search visibility but also ensures content remains relevant and engaging in a digital landscape, Jayakumar told businessline.

Techniques and applications

“The curriculum integrates modern AI techniques and practical applications. GAINEWS lends an edge in areas such as online PR, reputation management, and branding.

One will also gain expertise in community strategy, psychometric marketing, and web auditing,” Jayakumar explained. The programme offers key advantages over traditional digital marketing and SEO practices. It also emphasises digital accessibility, web usability engineering, and AI-driven community strategy.

New media marketing is undergoing unprecedented growth driven by significant internet penetration, particularly in rural India, where over 820 million active users are now online.

This, Jayakumar said, has fuelled a sharp increase in demand for digital marketing professionals, with India expected to create over two lakh jobs by 2024-end. Global digital ad spend is projected to reach $526 billion, highlighting the critical need for skilled professionals who can harness AI and new media technologies.