Kerala Angel Network is planning to work with other angel networks, venture capitalists (VCs), individual angels and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) in India.

KAN, an initiative of Tie Kerala, is a collective of angel investors from across the State, for nurturing and investing in start-ups and early-stage businesses with exponential growth potential.

Raveendranath Kamath, President, KAN, said the move would broaden the pool of potential investors for Kerala-based start-ups.

“Our start-ups will also benefit from the knowledge, experience, and guidance of mentors associated with the partnered angel networks. The start-ups will have access to a wider range of industry connections, explore market expansion opportunities, and receive credibility and validation,” he said.

Since its inception in 2020, KAN has invested in various innovative projects in different sectors in the State, Kamath added.

Investment in NittyGritti

KAN has also announced its investment in NittyGritti AI Solutions, a Bengaluru based tech start-up.

NittyGritti is an AI-based catalogue optimisation platform for brands that analyses catalogues to impact e-commerce conversion on Amazon.

“We are gearing up to take NittyGritti to the next level. Our latest dashboard has focused features that assist brands to prioritise and score existing content, and optimise titles, descriptions, bullets, images, videos and A+ content to impact shoppers experiences and achieve higher e-commerce conversion rates”, Nikita Bhargav, CEO and co-founder, NittyGritti, said.

“The innovative product allows sellers to improve their ability to sell better on Amazon. We feel NittyGritty will find traction among D2C focussed brands in India looking to improve their hit rate on Amazon,” Deepak Mohan, Managing Director, MAPE Advisory Group, said. Mohan is leading this investment round for KAN.

