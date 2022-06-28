Experion Technologies steps up plan to hire 3,000 people in three years

Experion Technologies, the Kerala based IT solutions provider in digital product engineering space serving the global markets, has chalked out an initiative called ‘The Plan 3 K’ to hire 3,000 people in the next three years across all centres.

“We have plans to open new centres in Kozhikode and outside Kerala once clarity emerges post Covid on the back to office trends”, Binu Jacob, Managing Director and CEO said.

“We are planning to scale up our sales capacity across global markets for adding enterprise clients”, he said adding that the current focus areas are on infrastructure & mobility, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare and edutech. The portfolio services offered are in digital product engineering or re-engineering for the enterprise clients in domains incorporating horizontal services such as Data & AI, Dev Ops, Design Services, Cognitive Computing, Testing Services and IoT.

As part of ensuring a stable and long term revenue, the focus has already shifted to Tier I companies where their IT budget are being enhanced to embrace digital transformation during the next five years. The company has a team of 1,100 members working with clients across 35 different countries.

The company has offices in the US, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Inflation effect

To a question, he said the rising inflation in the US and other parts could have an impact on the IT sector, leading to reduced spending by companies and slowing down of projects especially in real estate, mortgage sector etc. However, healthcare, insurance and retail are largely be insulated from the inflation effect in the immediate future, he said.

Jacob added that the Ukraine crisis is expected to benefit the Indian IT sector in a big way if effort is directed towards identifying such opportunities where business continuity is at stake, and the Indian IT can come to their rescue. Several product companies in the US, UK, Nordic countries and Israel have invested heavily in Ukraine, which is the biggest IT supplier from Eastern Europe. India can leverage the opportunity arising out of it by carrying out aggressive marketing initiatives to grab a pie of the business, especially product engineering companies, he said.