Kerala-based InApp undergoes rejig: gets new Exec VP

Integrated portfolio software services company InApp based in Technopark here has lined up major plans for fast-tracking growth in the international markets and establishing presence in new geographies. It has also announced an organisatioanal rejig with Jason Johnson being appointed as Executive Vice-President.
Johnson has over two decades of exposure in a diverse range of environments including new business/market development, turnarounds and growth acceleration and marketing strategy, a spokesman said. In his earlier stint as CEO of MPulse Software Inc., a long-time client of InApp, he was pivotal in increasing revenues five-fold over a period of seven years.
He would later oversee acquisition of MPulse by the JDM Technology group where he would work as Corporate Vice President heading the Maintenance Management Software Division that included four companies: MPulse, MicroMain, EPAC, and TeamWorks. Johnson is an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.
In his message to InApp’s employees, CEO Vijay Kumar said that “to remain at the forefront of our rapidly-changing industry, we must rethink our ways of working, and constantly innovate. We must dedicate our efforts towards improving our efficiency and maximising results in order to accelerate growth. Jason’s expertise will facilitate us in achieving our goal of 3x growth in the next three years.”
Johnson said that he was “beyond honoured to join such a tremendously talented team”. There’s no better place to learn how capable a company is than as its customer, he added. “Together, we were successful beyond what I’d ever imagined possible.”
Now into its 20th year of operations, InApp is dedicating itself towards reaffirming its commitment to customer service, helping customers succeed in their businesses, the company spokesman said. It is this context that it has initiated the organisational restructuring and hiring of new talent.
