Kerala can boost start-up growth with the support of expats: KPMG’s Arun M Kumar

Kerala can boost start-up growth by revamping its curriculum and improving general, technical and vocational training with the involvement of expats from the State, said Arun M Kumar, Chairman and CEO, KPMG.

Start-ups in India witnessed $11 billion investment in 2018, growing twice from 2016. Over 1,200 start-ups were registered in 2018 alone, taking the total figure to above 7,200. B2B start-ups has a 40 per cent growth, he said, while inaugurating the eighth edition of the entrepreneurship conference ‘TiEcon Kerala 2019’.

He pointed out that telecom companies, retailiers, and e-tailers, government and regulators all have created a powerful ecosystem for start-ups to grow. “Sectors such as online education, online food delivery, financial technology, health tech and internet gaming are getting special focus,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Leadership and Entrepreneurship qualities through the eyes of Mahatma’, Kiran Bedi, Lt Governor, Puducherry, emphasised the there was a need to imbibe an entrepreneurial ideology as the country celebrates 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Gandhi is considered as one of the greatest entrepreneurs who crafted freedom for the 300 million Indian populations. Every entrepreneurship, be it business or vocation, is a trusteeship,” she said.

MSA Kumar, President, TiE Kerala, pointed out that building a sustainable business model in this digital world is one of the key challenges before young entrepreneurs. “The conference seeks to discuss and develop newer industry specific strategies to embrace the digital age. The theme of the conference this year is ‘Winning Strategies: Leading in a Sustainable and Digital World’,” he said.