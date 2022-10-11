As many as 30 IT companies from Kerala are participating in the annual four-day GITEX Technology Exhibition in Dubai at the Global DevSlam in the World Trade Center.

The companies based in three IT parks in Kerala - Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark – will showcase their products, services and solutions. A total of 11 firms from Technopark, 10 from Infopark and nine from Cyberpark are present at the exhibition. The exhibition will also help them scout for opportunities with a focus on the Middle East market and establish investor relationships.

Companies working in 3D printing, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data analytics, blockchain, cloud, computer hardware and software, mobile hardware and software, consumer technology, cyber security, data centre, digital marketing, drones and AV, enterprise software, future transportation, global smart cities, global solution providers, GulfComs - telecom and mobility, infrastructure network and security, IoT, mixed reality, mobile device and accessories, physical and commercial security, printing and business solutions, sensors, smart homes, smart workplaces, software digital imaging, value and distribution and virtual reality are participating in the tech show.

Kerala IT Parks CEO Snehil Kumar Singh said, “GITEX is a great opportunity to introduce Kerala’s IT sector and companies globally. The companies are being offered such experiential platforms as part of the government’s efforts to create opportunities for talented youths of the state.”

This would also open up new business opportunities and enable IT companies in Kerala to enter the global market, he added.

The participating companies include Aabasoft, Adviciya, Armino, Azinova, Addant, Codesvera, Codilar, Cybrosys Technologies, Desklog, Enfin, Febno Technologies, Fingent, Geojit Technologies, Koncepts Lab, Mirox, Marvelloux, NUOX, Naico, Pixbit Solutions, Quadance, Redux, Smart School, Softland India Ltd, Techlogica Solutions, Technaureus, Tiltlabs, Toobler, Webandcrafts, Weft Technologies, and Zoondia.