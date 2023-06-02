Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has released the new logo of Kerala IT having its typeface in the Malayalam lettering style, underlining the importance of the vernacular in technology and positioning it as the flag-bearer for all IT marketing activities of the state.

The new logo unveiled amidst all high-ranking officials within the Kerala IT ecosystem by CM Vijayan is part of Kerala IT’s ambitious rebranding initiative that embraces changes in technology and the new direction in which it is headed.

The IT part of the logo is meant to depict people. Thereby, putting people alongside technology; because Kerala IT believes people should come first.

There are two colours blended within the Kerala IT logo, Green synonymous with Kerala being a Green State and Blue being a dominant colour for Technology. Therefore, the logo blends both, indicating that the State and technology go alongside with its people at the forefront, said Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary (Electronics & IT).

By bringing together institutions and related initiatives in the IT domain, Kerala IT aims to attract investments, create infrastructure, enable start-ups, ensure skilling, deliver e-governance, and conceive policy, said Sanjeev Nair, CEO of Technopark.

The refreshed Kerala IT brand will further establish Kerala as a global destination for IT/ITes related services while benefiting all other institutions within the Kerala IT ecosystem as well, said Manjit Cherian, Chief Marketing Officer - Kerala IT Parks.