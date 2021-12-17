Kerala IT Parks set for a major makeover in the changing IT scenario

To catch up with the fast-changing IT scenario, the Kerala IT Parks, which manages the State-run information technology parks in the State, is contemplating a major facelift for Technopark Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark Kochi.

The old buildings in these two parks will undergo changes to match with modern IT parks. “A detailed assessment is being done in the parks to identify the gaps and that will be rectified after studying what these buildings are lacking compared to most modern facilities,” said John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks.

Despite the Covid adversities, he said Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark Kozhikode performed well in terms of software exports this year. Export revenue of these parks has touched ₹15,100 crore during FY 2020-21. Cyberpark has achieved a whopping growth of 77 per cent as compared to the previous year.

Also read: Startup entrepreneurship summit stresses stronger equity for women

The new park among the three has been spreading the IT growth in the Malabar region and fast becoming an emerging IT hub in the State. Infopark has marked 22 per cent growth this year. The growth of export revenue from Technopark was eight per cent this year.

Kerala IT Parks will add 10 million sq ft IT space by 2026 with the completion of ongoing major infrastructure projects by the co-developers, he said. The parks have a total of more than 20 million sq ft built-in IT space now.

“We are making concerted efforts to attract globally reputed co-developers to create most modern IT spaces and pushing government authorities and other stakeholders to develop the social ecosystem around the parks. The pace of the change will be far different from here to next five years as compared to the past three decades of Kerala IT,” he added.

“We are also encouraging companies to return to the parks by restoring transportation facilities, reopening eateries besides proposals for holding cultural events,” he said.