Kerala IT parks to expand its built-up space

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Kerala IT sector is expanding its built-up space to three crore sq ft, by adding one crore sq ft to the existing space. The expansion will provide one lakh job opportunities within 5 years.
The TCS Aerospace Hub, to be set up at the Pallipuram Technocity campus. Embassy Taurus DownTown Thiruvananthapuram at Technopark Phase 3 campus; World Trade Center Thiruvananthapuram by Brigade at Technocity; Sands Infra Iinfiit, Prestige IT Park; Maratt Tech Park at Kochi Infopark are the major flagship projects and with a few other projects encompasses the extended line up.
Kerala's IT sector will have an additional ₹6,000 crore of investment through these projects, a press release issued here said.
IBS, Caspian Tech Park will commence operations in Kochi Infopark in the coming years.
The IT sector in Kerala is now unfurling huge job opportunities for the youngsters, and have reaped good returns and remarkable growth even during the pandemic. Apart from Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, satellite parks are also active at Kundara, Koratty and Cherthala, providing world-class services. The growth of the IT sector will give hope to job seekers and the State is also expecting to benefit out of the reverse migration of the IT talent pool, the release added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...