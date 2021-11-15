Kerala IT parks to expand its built-up space

Kerala IT sector is expanding its built-up space to three crore sq ft, by adding one crore sq ft to the existing space. The expansion will provide one lakh job opportunities within 5 years.

The TCS Aerospace Hub, to be set up at the Pallipuram Technocity campus. Embassy Taurus DownTown Thiruvananthapuram at Technopark Phase 3 campus; World Trade Center Thiruvananthapuram by Brigade at Technocity; Sands Infra Iinfiit, Prestige IT Park; Maratt Tech Park at Kochi Infopark are the major flagship projects and with a few other projects encompasses the extended line up.

Kerala's IT sector will have an additional ₹6,000 crore of investment through these projects, a press release issued here said.

IBS, Caspian Tech Park will commence operations in Kochi Infopark in the coming years.

The IT sector in Kerala is now unfurling huge job opportunities for the youngsters, and have reaped good returns and remarkable growth even during the pandemic. Apart from Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, satellite parks are also active at Kundara, Koratty and Cherthala, providing world-class services. The growth of the IT sector will give hope to job seekers and the State is also expecting to benefit out of the reverse migration of the IT talent pool, the release added.