Kerala records highest number of cyber crimes in lockdown time: K7 Computing’s Cyber Threat Report ﻿

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
The Covid-19-induced lockdown has led to a spurt in cyber crimes, with Kerala recording the highest number of attacks, according to K7 Computing’s Cyber Threat Report.
The surge in frequency of attacks witnessed from February 2020 to mid-April 2020 indicates that scamsters across the world were exploiting the widespread panic around coronavirus at both individual and corporate levels. These attacks are aimed at compromising computers and mobile devices to gain access to users’ confidential data, banking details, and cryptocurrency accounts.
In Kerala, regions like Kottayam, Kannur, Kollam, and Kochi saw the highest hits with 462, 374, 236, and 147 attacks respectively, while the state as a whole saw around 2,000 attacks during the period ― the highest thus far in the country. This was followed by Punjab with 207 attacks and Tamil Nadu with 184 attacks, says a release from K7 Computing.
Users from Ghaziabad and Lucknow seem to have faced almost six and four times the number of attacks as Bengaluru users, says the report.
K7 Labs noticed phishing attacks where scamsters posed as representatives of the United States Department of the Treasury, the World Health Organisation, and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Users were encouraged to visit links that would automatically download malware on the host computer such as Agent Tesla keylogger or Lokibot information-stealing malware, infamous banking trojans such as Trickbot or Zeus Sphinx, and even disastrous ransomware. Other attacks included infected Covid-19 Android apps like CoronaSafetyMask that scamsters use with promises of masks for an upfront payment, the spyware app Project Spy, and seemingly genuine apps that are infected with dangerous malware like banking trojans such as Ginp, Anubis and Cerberus, the release said.
J Kesavardhanan, founder and CEO of K7 Computing, said that the need to be cyber-cautious has never been greater. This is more so in the case of corporates that have adopted a work from home (WFH) policy hurriedly without adequate cyber hygiene.
“We have seen an increase in attacks on enterprises and SME employees as well,” Kesavardhanan said.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...