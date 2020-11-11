Kerala Start-up Mission’s Investor Café helps Officekit HR to raise seed fund

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
Making use of the monthly Investor Café programme by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Kozhikode-based Officekit HR raised $1 million in a seed funding round from Expert DOJO Venture Fund II LLC of the US.
The innovative KSUM scheme helps raise funds and scale up businesses at monthly meetings that facilitate one-on-one meetings between start-ups and angel investors/venture capitalists.
Officekit HR, which provides management software solutions, functions at Cyberpark Kozhikode, is a hire-to-retire HCM (human capital management) platform with consumer-grade user experiences. It enables operations across countries and in different currencies, ensuring cost-effective assimilation of employee engagement.
Expert DOJO is the largest start-up high-performance centre for entrepreneurs in Southern California.
Officekit HR is founded by Mohammed Faizan Lanka and Haris PT who have a combined experience of 35 years in IT. Lanka has led several IT product teams with his skills in HR, BI and Data Analysis, including HCL and Infosys. Haris has helmed various IT businesses with his absolute passion in business development and networking.
Lanka said the company was planning to use the fresh proceeds to scale up the company’s operations across APAC and GCC regions by hiring manpower. “We are also building up our research team in artificial intelligence and machine learning in the HR domain,” he added.
The company’s strategic advisor Swethal Kumar led the negotiations. The company, prior to the latest capital infusion, has raised $500,000 from various angel investors. It has a customer base of 20 customers including UAE-based Lulu Group, across more than 15 countries, with over 18,000 employees managed through its platform.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.
