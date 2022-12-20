Virtual reality will soon be the reality in the educational institutions in Kerala if the ambitious plans of Kozhikode-based Iluzia Lab are anything to go by. The startup in Kozhikode Government CyberPark hopes to take learning to the next level with its newly developed learning and training models for educational institutions and the corporate sector using modern technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and Metaverse.

The company firmly believes that these innovative ideas will help make the learning and training process at school, college and university levels simpler. Noufal P, Founder and CEO, Iluzia Lab told businessline that they have implemented the learning models in the Government Medical College, Kozhikode under the Prism project of the Central Government with an anatomy learning lab for medical students. Similarly, a virtual reality museum has been set up in Government Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode.

“Through this museum, students can experience things in a unique manner. With the help of technology, we can also have a virtual approach to textbooks. A state syllabus textbook is now available in this format”, Noufal said, adding that the credit for the first AR and VR based interactive museum goes to Iluzia Lab.

By combining AI and machine learning, he said the startup is now looking at a new teaching concept to bring a revolution in the education sector. “By exploring the unending possibilities of Metaverse, we plan to build a virtual university where students can interact with faculties of global universities”, he added.

Vishnu G M, Chief Operating Officer said that classroom learning still follows the textbook methods in this technology-driven age. However, the Covid lockdown has made the use of technologies vital for the conduct of online classes. The virtual practical reality model introduced by the company assumes more significance, especially for the study of science subjects including practical classes.

Noufal P, Founder and CEO, Iluzia Lab (centre) flanked by Vishnu G M, Chief Operating Officer (R) and Muneer Babu K, Creative Director.

Expanding reach

Focusing mainly on B2B and B2C clients, the company intends to expand its reach to construction, tourism, and healthcare sectors, where the potential of virtual reality is really big. Besides educational products, the company has also developed virtual reality driving tools for Kerala Police Cyberdome, added Muneer Babu K, Creative Director.

At present, educational institutions, universities and some private firms dominate the client list. However, there are plans to widen the scope of the list by bringing more sectors into the domain of virtual reality. In addition, we have also collaborated with Saudi Arabia and the UAE educational sector and have started operations in Qatar as well, Noufal said.

Asked about plans to raise funds for future expansion, Noufal quipped; “Of course there is a need for investment to develop new concepts. We are open to it to take virtual reality to the next level”.