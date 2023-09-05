Tech talent in Kerala sees the online skill gaming industry as a potential high-growth sector, a study titled’Unveiling the Potential and Scope of the Online Skill Gaming Industry: A Study with Technology Students and Professionals,’ released by the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) and the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata (ISIK), has said.

The study provides unique insights into the growing interest in the online gaming sector within the technology community, a spokesman for EGF said in Kochi. It sampled 4,644 individuals across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, which signalled a strong interest among both students and professionals in the online skill gaming sector.

Career interest

As much as 72.5 per cent of respondents expressed a strong inclination towards pursuing a career in the domain, while 60 per cent believed that ‘an opportunity to create in India for the world’ could stem brain drain to overseas tech jobs. Participants from Kerala showed a willingness to pursue professional education in the gaming sector.

During academic year 2021-22, over two lakh students pursued higher education in the US, while the IT sector faced a persistent 25.2 per cent attrition rate in 2021. The continuing talent exodus trends forecast potential departure of 2-2.2 million IT-BPM professionals by 2025. In this context, the online gaming sector emerges as a promising career choice, fostering skill growth and innovation.

Tech power in Kerala

Kerala is home to more than 4,100 start-ups operating in a variety of industries including hardware, healthcare, fintech, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Ranked among the world’s top public business incubators, the Kerala Startup Mission is encouraging technology-based entrepreneurial activities.

At least 68 per cent of respondents believe involvement in the online skill gaming sector can enhance their overall skill sets. This sentiment aligns with the industry’s rapid integration of advanced technologies like AI/ML and VR.

Symbiotic relationship

Diganta Mukherjee, Professor, ISIK, said the research highlights the symbiotic relationship between technology and gaming. “As the industry rapidly evolves, we have a unique opportunity to harness the creative potential of our youth and build a robust ecosystem that nurtures both technological innovation and economic growth.”

Subhamoy Maitra, another professor at ISIK, said a strong belief that the homegrown gaming industry can reduce brain drain has emerged, throwing up opportunities in innovation and growth on home soil. Within the larger gaming domain, skill gaming holds a particularly strong attraction among technology professionals.

Era of digitalisation

Malay Kumar Shukla, Secretary, EGF, said the industry is rapidly rising in the era of digitalisation with cutting-edge technologies, trends, and innovation driven by consumer and business interests. This is reflected in the significant interest shown by tech professionals and students towards a career in the industry, owing to the substantial investment in AI and ML over the last decade. The recognition that India has the potential to become a centre for global gaming innovation would ensure the industry’s ability to grow, create jobs, and meaningfully contribute towards the Prime Minister’s vision of a $1-trillion digital economy.