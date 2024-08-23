Kerala government is working to boost investments in the digital innovative technology sector, according to P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister.

Kerala already enjoys an upper hand in the digital sector. The State has an impressive track record in e-governance, digitised banking, mobile internet connectivity and the best start-up ecosystem in the country, he said after inaugurating the Robotics Round Table.

The New Industrial Policy (2023) emphasises the development of the State as a knowledge economy. “We are striving to bring more investments into sectors that focus on improved facilities for common people. The results are evident in the growing number of Kerala start-ups engaged in social development,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the rapid emergence of robotics will create job opportunities implying a general notion that machines replace human labour. As new-age technologies expand, their implementation will lead to the growth of allied sectors that would need robots to carry out the work.

APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) said the government’s prime objective has been to woo investors to start-ups.

KSIDC Managing Director S. Harikishore, Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, said that the roundtable focuses on AI and Robotics sectors listed 19th among the 22 priority sectors of the State in the New Industrial Policy.

Today’s event is the third in the government’s series of missions which seeks to bolster the links between the state and the innovative technology sector to facilitate a suitable ecosystem, he added.