KGSL, a leading provider of products and solutions to the BFSI space, has launched Dolphin 2.0, a next-generation post-trading SaaS platform with readiness to cater to the global market.

Dolphin 2.0 is the technologically advanced version of its flagship product which has been the market leader in the capital market’s post trading space serving the institutional and retail stockbrokers for close to two decades.

Launched in partnership with Oracle, the new version of Dolphin is ready to make a radical shift in the capital market segment, allowing businesses to have an impactful operational transformation.

Unified global SaaS platform

Prassadh Shanmugan, Director & CEO, KGISL Technologies said the new version of Dolphin provides a unified global SaaS platform with cutting-edge technology that is not just operationally effective but also cost-conscious.

The updated version will now be a single platform for both institutional and retail brokers serving across regions, reinforcing the company’s determination to emerge as the global leader in the capital market back-office space, he said.

The distinctive subscription model helps businesses to concentrate on growth, eliminating interruptions caused by operational challenges, he added.

Dolphin is poised to handle the real-time settlement, whether it is T+1 day or T-Day, in alignment with future regulatory changes, said Shanmugan.

Vivek Gupta, Senior Director and Country Head, Oracle India said being database independent, it works best with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle is driving its cloud momentum in India to help meet the rising industry and compliance mandates by delivering enterprise-grade security with enhanced performance, he said.